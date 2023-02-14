Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Neighbors accuse man’s dogs of attacks, killing cats, Jacksonville animal control reports show

By Nick Gibson,

9 days ago
Three neighbors on the Eastside of Jacksonville are at odds with a man and his dogs living steps away from them. They say the dogs are vicious and kill cats.

Simone Liberty, Debbie Maines, and Jeff Maines live in Panama Park, they’re concerned about their neighbor’s three dogs.

Liberty claims those dogs are vicious, attacking and killing one of her cats when they escaped from their neighbor’s backyard

She said this has been an ongoing issue for more than three years.

“Them dogs jumped over my fence and came and killed her,” Liberty said.

Action News Jax obtained documents from Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services.

It shows since 2018, the owner has been cited on 26 separate occasions for incidents with dogs, ranging from animal cruelty to nuisance and biting.

According to property records, the owner of that home is Ronald Taylor. Taylor has denied any wrongdoing.

A very graphic photo shows what the Maines said is the aftermath of that encounter, one they claim happened right in front of them

“I saw the two dogs, one on each end of the cat, and ran with him all the way to the end of the street to the railroad tracks,” Maines said.

Taylor responded to those claims, saying he saw no evidence his dogs hurt their cat.

“There is no blood on them, and there is no blood anywhere,” Taylor said.

The neighbors say they’ve called animal control, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and even the city about this matter multiple times but say their claims have often gone unheard.

“You can sit here and talk about the cats getting killed, and the dogs getting out. The bottom line is the city of Jacksonville has been notified about this problem for three years,” Jeff Maines said.

Action News Jax spoke with Taylor and heard his side of the story.

Taylor doesn’t understand why his neighbors are all calling his dogs Lil row, JOJO, and Big Boy, vicious.

He claims the dogs who attacked his neighbor’s cat Monday morning weren’t his dogs.

We showed him all of the accusations he was being accused of.

“That was a different set of dogs. I’ve had this type of dog for three generations,” Taylor said.

Taylor admits, those dogs were rough and were taken away from him, but the dogs that are currently in his backyard will not harm anybody or any other animal.

