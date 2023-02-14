Three observations from Nuggets' win in Miami: Team effort, Thomas Bryant joins rotation, meme-worthy moment

It was a group effort Monday in Miami.

Without a couple of starters, the Nuggets found success by sharing the ball. The Western Conference's best team, by record, had seven players score in double figures, leading to a 112-108 win over the Heat.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown added 17 and 16, respectively. Vlatko Cancar, starting in place of Aaron Gordon, added 10 points. Jeff Green led the bench with 12 points, while Thomas Bryant and Christian Braun scored 10 apiece.

“They’re a very good defensive team, so our offense wasn’t flowing like it normally does,” Porter told the Altitude broadcast postgame. “But we pulled through. A lot of guys contributed.”

The Nuggets finished the game with 34 assists on 44 made field goals. Jokic again led the way with eight helpers, while Cancar, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith each recorded six. That ball movement helped the Nuggets shoot 57.9% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range.

With just one game separating the Nuggets from the All-Star break, there’s some incentive for Michael Malone to give Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji another game to recover. If that’s the case, a similarly selfless effort could be important against Kyrie Irving's Mavericks at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Bryant joins rotation

Thomas Bryant’s first minutes with the Nuggets came at the end of Friday’s win over the Hornets.

He joined the rotation in earnest Monday in Miami. The 6-foot-10 center made 4 of his 5 shots and both of his free throws in the 14 minutes and 8 seconds that Jokic wasn’t on the court. He added a couple of rebounds.

Bryant’s meaningful minutes began a little sketchy, as he picked up a couple of fouls in the first minute he was on the court. He also missed his first shot, a layup, but grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back up for his first points in a Nuggets uniform. He did most of his damage around the rim before hitting a 16-footer, his final bucket, early in the fourth.

After joining the team just before Friday’s game in Charlotte, Bryant had a little more time to get comfortable prior to Monday’s game. The 25-year-old still hasn’t played with the Nuggets at full strength, so the integration process should continue through the All-Star break.

Spider-Man meme comes to life

There appeared to be a meeting of similarly named Serbs on Sunday.

According to a tweet from @SerbsInSports, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Miami rookie Nikola Jovic dined together the night before the game. Also pictured are Jokic’s wife, daughter and brother Nemanja.

NUGGETS 112, HEAT 108

What happened: A shorthanded Nuggets squad won its final road game before the All-Star break.

The Heat were hot early, making 5 of 11 3-pointers in the first quarter and took a nine-point lead to the second. Nikola Jokic returned to a two-point deficit midway through the second after a solid stint from the bench unit. Denver’s starters created a 65-62 halftime lead. Michael Porter Jr.’s fifth 3-pointer gave the Nuggets a 10-point advantage in the third, and Denver led by six to start the fourth. The Heat closed within a point early, and the Nuggets led by three when Jokic returned to the game with seven-plus minutes left. That was enough cushion for the Nuggets to improve to 40-18.

Denver is the second team to 40 wins, just behind Boston (41-16).

What went right: Denver’s defense showed up after the first quarter. The Heat scored 36 points in the opening quarter before the Nuggets held the Heat to 72 points over the final three quarters. Denver’s defense was at its best in the third quarter, when Miami scored 21 points in 12 minutes.

What went wrong: The Heat dominated second-chance points (24-6) and fast-break points (13-5). Miami grabbed nine offensive rebounds to Denver’s six and recorded nine steals to Denver’s 3. Jamal Murray (knee inflammation), Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Zeke Nnaji (shoulder sprain) continued to be sidelined with injuries.

Highlight of the night: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flashed his play-making ability late in the second. The Nuggets guard had the ball on the right side of the court and saw Bam Adebayo in no-man’s land. The Heat center was close enough to help on Jokic, but his man, Michael Porter Jr. set a back screen that sprung Bruce Brown. Caldwell-Pope made a cross-court pass to Brown, who cut toward the hoop for a two-handed dunk.

Up next: The Nuggets play the last game before the All-Star break at home Wednesday against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.