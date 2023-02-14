Why this offseason might dictate the future of Notre Dame’s football program

This offseason just got that much more complicated for Notre Dame football. First, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left to take the same job at Alabama. Yesterday, it was offensive line coach Harry Hiestand once again riding into the sunset, retiring from the profession.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has a lot more on his plate than expected, replacing two of his offensive coaches while keeping the program heading in the right direction.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is the first huge crossroad in the Freeman era. Below are a few reasons why that is the case and some suggestions how the Irish should go about replacing the open positions.

Finding an offensive coordinator

Why it’s important

It has been almost two weeks since Rees bolted to Alabama and Freeman has yet to find his replacement. He’s clearly working on it but has yet to find a fit. I know this might ruffle a few feathers but keeping the traditional Notre Dame offense shouldn’t be a must. The appeal to recruits playing in that type of offense doesn’t always bring in top level players. There can still be a focus on the running game, but having a modern passing attack would make the Irish offense that much more difficult to defend. Freeman has to juggle tradition and running the program his way as he looks for Rees replacement.

Replacing a legend in Harry Hiestand

Why it’s important

We all knew that Hiestand would eventually retire, he had already done it once before. The timing wasn’t ideal, but it gives Freeman time to find another replacement before the start of spring football. The good is that this group has tons of returning talent, led by All-American joe alt. Hiestand did a masterful job of developing the talent on-hand and the next Irish offensive line coach needs to be able to do the same. This incoming coach, unlike the offensive coordinator, should try to continue keeping the same mentality that this current group possesses.

Recruiting impacts

Why it’s important

So far the Irish have yet to see any of their current 2024 commits waver on their verbal pledges but this is before any new hires have been made. The class is viewed as one of the best early collections in the country, and for Notre Dame to take the next step, they’ll need to keep each of them in the class. Adding on will be just as important and both hires will need to have a positive impact on the recruiting trail. It’s easiest to stay within the college ranks to keep the previous relationships with recruits but a big name from the NFL could bring clout on the trail. Whatever way Freeman ends up going with, they both will need to continue to recruit at a high level.

Freeman’s stamp

Why it’s important

For the most part, Freeman kept the majority of Brian Kelly’s hold overs. This offseason is now officially the biggest one of the new era. You have to think Freeman knows this, which is why he has been taking his time making a decision on an offensive coordinator. Although it may seem like the clock is ticking on a move, making sure he picks the right person to lead the offensive will dictate how far this program can ultimately go under his watch. I’m all for Freeman taking his time and making the best decisions for the program going forward and really putting his stamp on Notre Dame football.

