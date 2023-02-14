Patrick Mahomes talks 2nd Super Bowl win, new perspective as a father of 2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with "Good Morning America" from the happiest place on Earth and described the final nail-biting minutes before a game-winning field goal that clinched Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ABC - PHOTO: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes spoke to "Good Morning America" from Disneyland.

"Dude, that's like the most nervous feeling of all time. I mean, we have a great kicker. But in those moments, you just never know," Mahomes told "Good Morning America" about watching Harrison Butker clinch the final three-point lead from Disneyland, a post-Super Bowl winner’s tradition, where he is celebrating with his family.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years, beating the Eagles 38-35 in a comeback victory Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

"I appreciate it so much more, man," he told "GMA" on how this win compares to the first. "Whenever you deal with failure and losing the AFC championship game and losing a Super Bowl you don't know how much you'll appreciate the next one. And to do it with a brand-new team, I couldn't be more thankful."

Mahomes led the Chiefs back to victory overcoming a 24-14 deficit at halftime.

Despite reaggrivating is right high ankle sprain in the second quarter, Mahomes said, "It's all about taking it one play at a time. That's all you can control, and that's what we did."

"I didn't feel good," he continued, "but I wasn't going to come out of the game. At the end of the day you have to go out there and leave everything on the football field and I tried to do that and it was able to get enough to get a win."

The fourth quarter field goal and final play of Super Bowl 57 came down to a Chiefs field goal in the waning seconds.

"You're just holding on for those eight seconds until the game's over and then after that, it's just celebration," the now-two-time Super Bowl MVP said. "And you just run, hug your teammates, hug your family members because all your hard work paid off."

The 27-year-old father of two was immediately joined on the field by his wife Brittany Mahomes and their soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The couple’s son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who was born last November, did not join the family for the on-field party, but joined for the celebrations at Disneyland.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images - PHOTO: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittney Mahomes pose with their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

"It gives you a different perspective," the father of two said. "You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.

Mahomes is the 13th quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl. His first Super Bowl win came in 2020 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

At the end of the day, Mahomes said "I want to be remembered by the way I play and the type of man I am off the field."

The quarterback on pace to end up as one of the greatest in NFL history, said he has his sights set on next season, "I'm trying to be at one of these Disney parks ... do whatever I can and work my tail off to win another Super Bowl and we'll meet again."

