BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne boys basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Hudson County Tournament with a 59-48 victory over North Bergen on Monday.

Bayonne (17-7) will advance to play Hudson Catholic in the county semifinals Thursday at Hudson Catholic.

Rahmin Wright scored 20 points and handed out a pair of assists for the Bees, who led, 26-19, at halftime.

Patrick Sagna finished with 18 points, six assists and three steals; and Andrew Johnston hit for 10 points for Bayonne.