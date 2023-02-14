Open in App
CMPD responded to fight at Johnson & Wales basketball game, police report says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

12 days ago
A report by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shows a massive police response outside of Johnson & Wales University Monday night was triggered by a fight at a basketball game.

The police report lists a basketball player as the victim, and it says he was punched, kicked, and scratched by multiple people.

The school is calling this an isolated incident, and a CMPD spokesperson said no one is facing charges.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno went to the Uptown Charlotte school at about 9 p.m. Monday and saw police officers going in and out of the Wildcat Center where a basketball game was played. Officers cleared the scene at about 9:45 p.m.

“On Monday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Campus Safety & Security with an isolated incident, that has since been resolved,” the school said in a statement.

CMPD has not released any information.

Return to this story for updates.

