Open in App
Bonita, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Tree Trimmer, 39, Dies in Bonita After Being Pinned by Palm Fronds

By Editor,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjG4y_0kmQ0ka600
Authorities stand over the body of a tree trimmer who died while trapped by foliage Monday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A tree trimmer died Monday when palm fronds collapsed onto him as he was working atop a tall tree in a neighborhood near the Chula Vista Golf Course, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home in the 3600 block of Bonita Verde Drive in Bonita, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

When emergency personnel arrived, the 39-year-old victim’s co-workers were trying to free him from heavy foliage that had pinned him to the palm tree about 50 feet off the ground, fire Capt. Josh Sanders said.

When firefighters reached the trapped man via ladder, they discovered that he had succumbed to his injuries, Sanders said. It took them about a half-hour to free his body from the fronds, the captain said.

The department withheld the victim’s name pending family notification.

City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chula Vista, CA newsLocal Chula Vista, CA
Man, 19, and Woman, 20, Plead Guilty to South Bay Road Rage Stabbing, Shooting Attacks
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elderly woman hospitalized after her SUV was struck by Freightliner in Escondido
Escondido, CA22 hours ago
Gunman in White Pickup Opens Fire in Solana Beach Neighborhood
Solana Beach, CA19 hours ago
Driver Killed in San Marcos Collision Between Jeep, Lincoln
San Marcos, CA18 hours ago
Early Morning Fire Damages Restaurant and Adjacent Brewery in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Blue Sedan Crashes into La Mesa Business
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Motorist Hit by Tractor-Trailer After Car Overturns, Rolls Back onto Roadway
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Downtown Crash Between 2 Vehicles Sends 1 Person to Hospital
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man Suffers Injuries in Oceanside Vegetation Fire Ignited by Open Cooking Flame
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
‘We hear glass shatter’: Residents rattled from strong winds in Mission Beach
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Snow piles up in Julian as some look to find their way down the mountain
Julian, CA1 day ago
Deputies Take Man into Custody After Another Man Stabbed in Bonsall
Bonsall, CA19 hours ago
Six RV Trailers Heavily Damaged in Two-Alarm Fire on Private Property in Borrego Springs
Borrego Springs, CA3 days ago
‘It was like an explosion’: Couple reacts to tree falling on their home
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Family-owned Poway restaurant temporarily closed after fire
Poway, CA2 days ago
Crews Cut Roof from Sedan to Rescue Trapped Women After Point Loma Crash
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach after crashing into tree
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Inmate, 67, Dies of Unknown Causes at San Diego Central Jail
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Crash results in major injuries on I-8
El Centro, CA2 days ago
Driver arrested, passenger hurt in Barrio Logan crash
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Street Closed for Hours After Motorist Loses Control of Motorcycle, Dies in OB
San Diego, CA4 days ago
City of San Diego paints 300 parking spots red on Park Blvd in Balboa Park
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Man Riding Scooter Run Over by Hit-and-Run Driver in Otay Mesa
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Cold Storm Generates Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow in San Diego Region
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
'He was a huge light': Family mourns skateboarder killed in trolley accident
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed by driver who ran red light identified
El Cajon, CA5 days ago
SDPD Hunt for Suspect in Bay Terraces Taco Fiesta Restaurant Robbery
San Diego, CA4 days ago
‘Brief Confrontation’ Before Fatal Shooting of San Diego Rapper at Rec Center
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy