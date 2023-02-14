Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer hold back tears as they help huge family in emotional Down Home Fab episode

TEEN Mom alum Chelsea Houska and her hubby Cole DeBoer get emotional after helping a family redesign their home.

Chelsea, 31, and her spouse Cole, 34, almost came to tears alongside their clients during an episode of Down Home Fab.

On Monday's show, the husband-and-wife home design team transformed Kansas and Danny's house into their dream abode.

The couple lived in Lennox, South Dakota, with their eight children and had a budget of $80,000 to spend towards revamping their "craftsman" style home.

Keeping the "character" of their home, the ex-MTV stars made somewhat inconspicuous adjustments to their client's residence.

"When we came into this space... we wanted to preserve the character of it," Chelsea told Danny and Kansas.

"It was [about] picking and choosing the areas that we wanted to keep original and how we can bring in new modern updates.

"But also have them feel like they [are] tied into the house still."

Chelsea and Cole made some slight changes to Kansas and Danny's home, which included removing "columns" to make their place more spacious.

They also had a black storage cabinet unit built into the wall in Danny and Kansas' living room, alongside doing a "floor-to-ceiling transformation" of their kitchen.

'MORE THAN DESIGNING'

Kansas shed a few tears of joy after the HGTV notables showed her a wall in the house that had frames filled with pictures of her and Danny with their children.

"I just love how every wall...is telling a story...[it] makes me really happy," Kansas said as she got teary-eyed.

Chelsea, getting a bit emotional, responded: "Everything you guys are saying is exactly what we hoped you guys would feel. It's more than just decorating and designing houses..."

As Chelsea summed up her point, she turned to Cole for his input; however, he admitted he wasn't up to add anything.

"I'd say more, but I can't, I can't at the moment," Cole said as he wiped his tears away swiftly.

MOVING UP

Down Home Fab ratings have spiked by nearly 200,000 viewers after the season premiere brought in disappointing numbers.

The series premiere brought in a disappointing 678,000 viewers after the stars were slammed for their “ugly” decor decisions.

But The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal ratings have skyrocketed to 850,000 for the January 23 episode.

During the episode from the last week in January, the couple renovated clients Jenny and Neal’s entryway, dining room, living room, and kitchen.

They opted for a “cozy sophisticated” aesthetic.

Some design choices included turning their brick fireplace into a double-sided one with a stucco finish and painting the wood window trim white.

They also converted the dining room into a mud room and kitchen pantry.

As for the stairs, they added a white and gray chevron carpet with a modern black metal staircase.

The kitchen featured a waterfall island, marble farmhouse sink, and chevron backsplash.

Down Home Fab premiered on HGTV on January 16.

