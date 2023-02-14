Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 37, Joppatowne 26
Bethesda 49, Blake 22
Calvert 51, Arundel 42
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 50, West Nottingham 28
Harford Tech 49, C. Milton Wright 11
Havre de Grace 51, Perryville 28
Leonardtown 66, La Plata 10
Liberty 52, Franklin 19
Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32
North Harford 35, North East 29
Pocomoke 54, James M. Bennett 46
Rising Sun 63, Elkton 43
Severna Park 40, Patterson Mill 36
Surrattsville 31, Thomas Stone 28
Wootton 72, Gaithersburg 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bohemia Manor vs. Aberdeen, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
