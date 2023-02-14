Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 47, Blake 44
Century 73, Catonsville 62
Dematha 80, St. Mary’s Ryken 46
Franklin 62, Liberty 50
Hedgesville, W.Va. 76, Broadfording Christian Academy 10
Hereford 49, Manchester Valley 44
Laurel 55, Severna Park 41
Leonardtown 68, La Plata 64
Old Mill 64, Howard 57
South Carroll 61, Glenelg 55
Washington, W.Va. 66, Mountain Ridge 56
Westminster 50, Owings Mills 45
Wootton 55, Gaithersburg 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
