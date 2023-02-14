Open in App
Pico Rivera, CA
CBS LA

Deputies search for escaped inmate who walked out of Pico Rivera station

By KCAL-News Staff,

10 days ago

Deputies search for escaped inmate who walked out of Pico Rivera station 01:25

An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Pico Rivera station Monday and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search.

According to the sheriff's department, Fernando Salazar was an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera station, and he walked away wearing a blue inside-out L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers at about 4:50 a.m. He was last seen near the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Whittier.

He was described as a 50-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 180 pounds with bald black hair and brown eyes.

"Salazar is primarily transient, he has prior contacts in Downey, Norwalk, Bellflower, Lakewood, Whittier, and Long Beach. Salazar possibly has family in Pico Rivera," according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with additional information regarding Salazar's whereabouts were urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477).

