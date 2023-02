NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Tri-County Conference Tournament - Flight B, Quarterfinal Round recaps By Chris Nalwasky, 10 days ago

Giomar Conrad netted 20 points with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals as fourth-seeded Penns Grove topped fifth-seeded Clearview, 58-47, in the quarterfinals of ...