One dead, nearly 40 displaced in Marietta apartment fire

A fire at an apartment complex off Roswell Road killed one person and displaced nearly 40 more Monday, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. Ben Hendren

A fire at an apartment complex off Roswell Road killed one person and displaced nearly 40 more Monday, according to the Cobb County Fire Department.

Firefighters from both Cobb and Marietta’s departments responded to the Hamptons at East Cobb apartment complex at 1523 Roswell Road after a call around 11 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gross told the MDJ.

Fire units were on scene within five minutes, the department said in a news release, finding “heavy fire at the front of the building and flames through the roof.” Fifty firefighters and a dozen fire trucks responded.

As of 3 p.m., the fire had been extinguished but crews were still working to address hot spots in the building, which partially collapsed from the flames, according to Gross. Twenty-nine units were destroyed, and 39 people have been displaced.

Red Cross aid workers are on-site, Gross said. The name of the deceased person has not been released.

An investigation of the fire’s cause is still underway.