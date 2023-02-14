Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KXRM

Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally comes forward

By Addy BinkMarc Sternfield,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS25x_0kmOukOt00

( KTLA ) – After more than three months, a winner has finally claimed the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, won by a single ticket sold in California.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted .

The lottery’s message indicates the winner is an individual rather than a group of individuals who pooled their funds. In accordance with California law, the name of the winner will be announced Tuesday.

Why California Mega Millions, Powerball prizes can be bigger than in other states

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot – with a cash value of $997.6 million – reached the world record-setting size in November after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner (and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues). Since drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it may also stand as the only Powerball jackpot to be hit on Election Day after the hourslong technical snafu pushed results into the early hours of Tuesday.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the winner didn’t claim their prize until now, part of the wait may have been due to the thorough vetting process winners undergo in California.

“We have a very thorough process internally, at least here in California, to vet big winners,” Carolyn Becker, deputy director of public affairs for the California Lottery, told Nexstar last month . “We don’t even call them winners until they’re cleared by that security review.”

Becker explains the process can take weeks or even months as lottery staff, which includes security and law enforcement officials, work to determine whether the claimant is, in fact, a winner and not a scammer before announcing the victory and granting the prize.

The $2.04 billion Powerball ticket holder not only faces an intense vetting process but some tough, life-altering questions before they can pocket the funds. The biggest was likely be whether to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million or the annuity option of 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Their decision is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges . Since the California Lottery began in 1985, California schools have received more than $39 billion in funding. In fiscal year 2020-21, the Lottery contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

If you’re interested in seeing where lottery money is being put to use in your area, the California Lottery has an interactive map and a searchable database for local school districts on its website .

The website also includes detailed reports of the most recent contributions and additional resources for those who want to play the lottery responsibly.

KTLA’s Travis Schlepp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother looking for daughter’s iPhone to find out what happened the night she died
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Hotel employee arrested after exposing himself to children
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Six men arrested for luring and exploiting children
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Woman killed in early-morning Pueblo West crash
Pueblo West, CO4 days ago
Five people shot at Palmer Park convenience store
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison in death of toddler
Pueblo West, CO2 days ago
CSPD: Fight led up to Palmer Park shooting in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Feb. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Police investigating armed robbery on Drennan Road
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Club Q shooting crime scene photos released by Court
Colorado Springs, CO21 hours ago
Three Oklahoma fugitives arrested in Colorado City
Colorado City, CO2 days ago
CSPD: Several weapons fired at apartment complex
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Man arrested for shooting into car on N. Academy Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Dane Kallungi found guilty, will serve life in prison
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Man rams cars, tactical vehicles near Citadel Mall
Colorado Springs, CO17 hours ago
Divide dog in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
Divide, CO4 days ago
First responders inch down Pikes Peak in icy conditions
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Man arrested after stealing rifle from SCHEELS
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
UPDATE: EPSO responds to barricaded suspect overnight
Security-widefield, CO2 days ago
Ready for more wind, cold, and snow? Our next storm is on the way
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
UPDATE: Canon City High School declared safe, no injuries
Canon City, CO2 days ago
Cañon City high school lockdown explained following threat
Canon City, CO1 day ago
Springs Utilities Board votes Travas Deal as CEO
Colorado Springs, CO22 hours ago
Repeat fast-food restaurant burglar arrested
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
W.T.F? Where’s the front?
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
Robbery at convenience store on Maizeland Road
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy