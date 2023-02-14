Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
PJ Tucker out for the remainder of Sixers vs. Rockets due to calf issue

By Ky Carlin,

10 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to battle the Houston Rockets, they will have to do so without their veteran leader and starting power forward against a pesky Rockets team.

After just seven minutes of playing time, PJ Tucker headed to the locker room and the Sixers then determined that he cannot return to this one due to what was originally thought left calf tightness, but the team then corrected themselves and said it was the right calf that has tightness. He did not record a stat and he fouled Rockets guard Jalen Green on a triple try.

Without Tucker, the Sixers will likely have to rely on Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels in his place in order to come away with a win on Monday.

Tucker doesn’t get the love and respect he deserves in Philadelphia for the things he does on the floor. His numbers aren’t impressive by any stretch of the imagination, but he makes a lot of winning plays, and the Sixers will have to find a way without him.

