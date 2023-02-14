'Horrific': 3 dead, 5 hurt in Michigan State shooting

Three people are dead and five others are injured after a shooting at multiple locations on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus Monday night, police said, and a suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured victims have been transported to a hospital, MSU Police and Public Safety said during a press briefing. All five remain in critical condition, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief, said during a press briefing.

Sparrow Hospital Communications Director John Foren confirmed to ABC News that the hospital received five patients from the shooting. Foren did not have an update on their conditions but said they're not expecting any more patients.

Al Goldis/AP - PHOTO: Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

There is no longer a threat on campus and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, Rozman said. He identified the suspect as a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with the university.

"He is not a student, faculty, staff," Rozman said. "And we have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight."

Carlos Osorio/AP - PHOTO: Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.

Police initially received 911 calls of shots fired at 8:18 p.m. in Berkey Hall and located "several" victims there when responding, Rozman said. Police then received a report of another shooting and responded to the MSU Union building, where they found other victims, according to Rozman.

WLAJ - PHOTO: People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023.

Two of the fatalities were at Berkey Hall and one was at the MSU Union building, Rozman said.

Police are still working to determine the suspect's identity and possible motive, the interim deputy chief said.

"This is still a fluid situation," Rozman said. "There are several different crime scenes that we're processing with our state and federal partners, and still a lot of work that needs to be done."

Michigan State University Police - PHOTO: Police released images of the suspect in the shooting on the campus of Michigan State University, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Police initially said there were "multiple reported injuries" at IM East, a fitness center on campus.

Police had said that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall" have been cleared.

Lansing State Journal via USA Today - PHOTO: First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023.

USA Today via Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023.

Rozman said police had received "multiple" calls from other buildings around the campus as the shooting unfolded. Officers responded, but didn't find signs of incidents at those locations.

He said his department had begun collecting and analyzing security video from buildings around campus.

Carlos Osorio/AP - PHOTO: Michigan State University Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman, center, joins law enforcement officials while addressing the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

"There are surveillance cameras that are going to be useful and helpful in this investigation, that will aid our investigators in putting the pieces together and trying to understand a little more about what happened," he said.

Authorities told students not to come to campus Tuesday, and that campus activities, including classes and athletics, are canceled for 48 hours.

The City of East Lansing had also tweeted that community members should shelter in place.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images - PHOTO: Michigan State University students react during an active shooter situation on campus on Feb. 13, 2023, in Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has been briefed on the shooting, tweeting: "The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Detroit division and FBI are on the scene.

This is the 67th mass shooting of 2023, the Gun Violence Archive said.

"Tonight has been horrific," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said early Tuesday. He said he had heard from concerned community members throughout the region. "We know that now we have to come together to heal."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.