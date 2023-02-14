Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
ABC News

'Horrific': 3 dead, 5 hurt in Michigan State shooting

By Kevin ShalveyMelissa Gaffney,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JSzP_0kmOMoDT00

Three people are dead and five others are injured after a shooting at multiple locations on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus Monday night, police said, and a suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured victims have been transported to a hospital, MSU Police and Public Safety said during a press briefing. All five remain in critical condition, Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief, said during a press briefing.

Sparrow Hospital Communications Director John Foren confirmed to ABC News that the hospital received five patients from the shooting. Foren did not have an update on their conditions but said they're not expecting any more patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAerR_0kmOMoDT00
Al Goldis/AP - PHOTO: Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

There is no longer a threat on campus and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, Rozman said. He identified the suspect as a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with the university.

"He is not a student, faculty, staff," Rozman said. "And we have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jkrnp_0kmOMoDT00
Carlos Osorio/AP - PHOTO: Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.

Police initially received 911 calls of shots fired at 8:18 p.m. in Berkey Hall and located "several" victims there when responding, Rozman said. Police then received a report of another shooting and responded to the MSU Union building, where they found other victims, according to Rozman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7j49_0kmOMoDT00
WLAJ - PHOTO: People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023.

Two of the fatalities were at Berkey Hall and one was at the MSU Union building, Rozman said.

Police are still working to determine the suspect's identity and possible motive, the interim deputy chief said.

"This is still a fluid situation," Rozman said. "There are several different crime scenes that we're processing with our state and federal partners, and still a lot of work that needs to be done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PABR1_0kmOMoDT00
Michigan State University Police - PHOTO: Police released images of the suspect in the shooting on the campus of Michigan State University, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Police initially said there were "multiple reported injuries" at IM East, a fitness center on campus.

MORE: U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring 8 in 'violent rampage': NYPD

Police had said that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall" have been cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l3cj_0kmOMoDT00
Lansing State Journal via USA Today - PHOTO: First responders prepare to sweep Snyder Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dp8fA_0kmOMoDT00
USA Today via Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2023.

Rozman said police had received "multiple" calls from other buildings around the campus as the shooting unfolded. Officers responded, but didn't find signs of incidents at those locations.

He said his department had begun collecting and analyzing security video from buildings around campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQuTG_0kmOMoDT00
Carlos Osorio/AP - PHOTO: Michigan State University Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman, center, joins law enforcement officials while addressing the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

"There are surveillance cameras that are going to be useful and helpful in this investigation, that will aid our investigators in putting the pieces together and trying to understand a little more about what happened," he said.

Authorities told students not to come to campus Tuesday, and that campus activities, including classes and athletics, are canceled for 48 hours.

The City of East Lansing had also tweeted that community members should shelter in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8KZi_0kmOMoDT00
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images - PHOTO: Michigan State University students react during an active shooter situation on campus on Feb. 13, 2023, in Lansing, Michigan.
MORE: There have been more mass shootings than days in 2023, database shows

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has been briefed on the shooting, tweeting: "The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Detroit division and FBI are on the scene.

This is the 67th mass shooting of 2023, the Gun Violence Archive said.

"Tonight has been horrific," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said early Tuesday. He said he had heard from concerned community members throughout the region. "We know that now we have to come together to heal."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Michigan State shooting victim Arielle Anderson laid to rest Tuesday
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Police chase from Ann Arbor to Brighton ends after suspect strikes guardrail on US-23
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
2 hospitalized MSU students improve, while 3 remain in critical condition
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan State mass shooting victim ‘fighting hard to survive,’ brother says on GoFundMe
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
First MSU shooting victim discharged from hospital
East Lansing, MI16 hours ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
MSU shooting victim paralyzed; parents seeking financial support
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
MSU to pay medical bills for 5 students hospitalized from shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Where to find a fish fry in Greater Lansing area
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Father of Michigan State student recounts hours before shooting
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Sparrow Health shares update on five victims injured in MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Group threatens to recall Michigan lawmakers who vote for gun safety
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Northwest cancels school February 21 out of abundance of caution
Jackson, MI3 days ago
MSU to pay hospital bills for 5 students injured in Sparrow Hospital following mass shooting
Okemos, MI4 days ago
Michigan State professor recalls horror of 7 students shot in his classroom
Lansing, MI7 days ago
Officials say missing Owosso man found
Owosso, MI3 days ago
Condition of student hospitalized after MSU shooting upgraded; two remain in critical condition
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Grand Rapids man killed in crash on M-6
Grand Rapids, MI20 hours ago
I spent a night at The Nuthouse and glimpsed the future of the Michigan Republican Party
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Lansing resident captures MSU shooter's last moments on surveillance system
Lansing, MI7 days ago
MSU associate professor’s son was in the Union when the shooting happened
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
Two students from China among five shot, injured in MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
MSU shooting prompts Michigan Senate to introduce 11 basic gun safety bills
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
MSU student who worked with victim recalls dodging shots
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Officials say Saturday’s apartment building fire in Ann Arbor was ‘deliberately set’
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
1 MSU shooting victim currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital identified
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
‘F—k your thoughts and prayers’: Lawmakers vow action after 3 killed in mass shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy