Jim Boeheim Provides Update on Peter Carey's Rehab

Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim discussed a variety of topics during the ACC teleconference on Monday. Most notably, he provided an update on freshman center Peter Carey's rehab. Carey was declared out for the season after undergoing a procedure on his knee early in the season.

"He's not back at practice yet," Boeheim said. "He hasn't been cleared. He should be fine. It looks healthy. I like what he was doing, he's very active. Very active big guy. Just got to get stronger and getting this knee fixed was important. It's the same procedure he had on his other knee last year and that's fine. We think he's going to be one hundred percent healthy. He just needs a couple more months to get back to full speed."

While Carey is not back at practice yet, he is able to do work in other areas.

"He's doing all his weight room stuff," Boeheim said. "He's doing lower body and upper body now."

Carey is listed at 6-11, 200 pounds and appeared in three games before the injury. He played 20 total minutes, grabbed three rebounds, blocked one shot and had one assist over those three games.

One of six members of the Orange's 2022 class, Carey signed with Syracuse out of Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. He also had offers from Bryant, Iona, Rutgers and St. Bonaventure, among others.

