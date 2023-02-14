Open in App
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Big Ten teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion,

10 days ago
Even though the Wisconsin Badgers remain outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, two Big Ten teams moved around significantly after a turbulent week.

The Purdue Boilermakers fell down two spots to No. 3 after their upset loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers climbed up the poll three spots to No. 15 because of significant conference victories over Rutgers and Michigan this past week.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Marquette(10), Baylor(9), Arizona(8), Kansas(7), Virginia(6), Texas(5), UCLA(4), Purdue(3), Houston(2) and Alabama(1).

It should be interesting to see if Big Ten teams like Illinois and Maryland, who have been playing well as of late, will be able to work their way back into the poll alongside Indiana and Purdue in the coming weeks.

