Lisa Brown steps down as Washington Department of Commerce head

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that Lisa Brown will be stepping down from her position as director of the department effective March 3.

The change in leadership at the Department of Commerce will come just one month after Brow’s four year anniversary in the position. Prior to her appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee, Brown served as the chancellor of Washington State University’s Spokane branch, as well as serving in the Washington State Senate from 1997 to 2005.

Her political career began when she was elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1992 serving the constituents of the 3rd Legislative District in Spokane.

There is speculation that Brown may be gearing up for another political run after her unsuccessful attempt in 2018 to unseat U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane.

While Brown has not yet officially announced any future office aspirations, when asked about the possibility of running for Spokane mayor, Brown said, “I have considered that, and I haven’t made a decision about it, and it’s not an easy decision, because this work here at Commerce is really important,” to the Spokesman-Review just three short months ago.

If she does run, she will likely have her fair share of backers from Olympia.

“Commerce has undergone enormous change in the last few years, and Lisa has been an exceptional leader throughout it all,” Inslee said as part of Brown’s departure announcement. “Lisa is a trailblazer in her own right who has shattered glass ceilings and looks for ways to clear the path for others to succeed, within the agency and among the communities that Commerce serves. Our state is better for her leadership and I wish her all the best in her next endeavors.”

Brown was also bolstered by the recently elected youngest Port Commissioner in Seattle History, as reported by The Center Square, Sam Cho.

“Lisa and the Commerce team helped us weather the pandemic with strong advocacy for international trade,” said Commissioner Cho in a statement. “She partnered with us in Seattle to promote the Korean-American business community and in Paris, Tokyo and London with Washington’s aerospace, maritime, and clean tech industries.”

In the departure announcement, Brown touted her accomplishments as director of the Washington State Department of Commerce.

“I want to thank the dedicated Commerce employees partnering with local governments, businesses, and non-profits to foster good jobs, infrastructure and access to broadband, sustainability and resiliency, housing and community capital facilities, and support for families and businesses in every region of the state,” she said.