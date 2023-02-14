Breaking: Raiders Will Reportedly Make Massive Derek Carr Decision Tomorrow

The Las Vegas Raiders had nearly two months to work out a trade with former franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr is set to receive nearly $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two years from Vegas if they fail to move him before tomorrow.

That is, unless, the Raiders just release him. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday evening, that's exactly what his sources are telling him the Vegas franchise intends to do.

During a segment on NFL Total Access today, Rapoport announced, "I'm told the Raiders will release [Carr] tomorrow."

Carr was benched by Las Vegas late into the season. His relationship with the franchise, at least since the demotion, has certainly come into question.

Carr's no-trade clause means he doesn't have to accept a deal the Raiders make for him. With that being said, however, it appears that Las Vegas - not Carr - is more responsible for tomorrow's reported last-ditch release.

Several reports from last month indicated that Las Vegas wasn't allowing Carr to seek a trade on his own. While Carr eventually was granted permission to speak with the Saints, he announced yesterday that he would not accept a trade to any team.

Rapoport notes the Saints, Jets, Panthers, Titans and "some others" will likely make a run at the quarterback this offseason when he officially becomes a free agent.

Where do you believe the longtime Raiders signal caller will land this spring?