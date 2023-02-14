Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Raiders Will Reportedly Make Massive Derek Carr Decision Tomorrow

By Cameron Flynn,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lrZD_0kmNZwQN00

The Las Vegas Raiders had nearly two months to work out a trade with former franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr is set to receive nearly $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two years from Vegas if they fail to move him before tomorrow.

That is, unless, the Raiders just release him. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday evening, that's exactly what his sources are telling him the Vegas franchise intends to do.

During a segment on NFL Total Access today, Rapoport announced, "I'm told the Raiders will release [Carr] tomorrow."

Carr was benched by Las Vegas late into the season. His relationship with the franchise, at least since the demotion, has certainly come into question.

Carr's no-trade clause means he doesn't have to accept a deal the Raiders make for him. With that being said, however, it appears that Las Vegas - not Carr - is more responsible for tomorrow's reported last-ditch release.

Several reports from last month indicated that Las Vegas wasn't allowing Carr to seek a trade on his own. While Carr eventually was granted permission to speak with the Saints, he announced yesterday that he would not accept a trade to any team.

Rapoport notes the Saints, Jets, Panthers, Titans and "some others" will likely make a run at the quarterback this offseason when he officially becomes a free agent.

Where do you believe the longtime Raiders signal caller will land this spring?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
20-Year-Old College Football Player Died Unexpectedly On Monday
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Decided On Tom Brady's Successor
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Look: Dez Bryant Is Furious With Latest Ezekiel Elliott News
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Todd Monken Has 8-Word Message About Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Blockbuster Stefon Diggs Trade Rumor Swirling Tuesday
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Tyreek Hill's Message For LeSean McCoy Is Going Viral
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Michael Irvin Gets 'Good News' In Marriott Lawsuit
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Eric Bieniemy responds to Lesean McCoy's comments about him being exposed in DC
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Wednesday's Aaron Rodgers News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
LSU Wide Receiver Arrested On Tuesday Morning
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Report: Former Colts Player, Radio Personality Arrested
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Report: Broncos Hire Former Player On Same Day He Was Released
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Eric Bieniemy Had Classy Response To LeSean McCoy Criticism
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Look: Geno Smith Breaks News Of NFL Coaching Hire
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Calvin Johnson Announces Significant Update On Relationship With Detroit Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Robert Griffin III Weighs In On Justin Fields, Bryce Young Debate
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Packers Reportedly Want Aaron Rodgers Back, But Only On One Condition
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: Cowboys Aren't Expected To Franchise Tag Dalton Schultz
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Trevor Lawrence Tweets 3-Word Message For Free-Agent Teammate
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
Breaking down the impact of USF WR transfer Xavier Weaver
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Taylor Lewan Refuses To Sign With 3 NFL Teams
Nashville, TN20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy