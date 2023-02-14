Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes A Candid Statement After Controversial James Wiseman Trade

Bob Myers breaks his silence after trading James Wiseman.

The Golden State Warriors didn't do much in the way of changes or trades this season, but they were involved in a 4-team deal that saw them welcome back one of their own (Gary Payton II).

Besides five second-round picks, they also sent James Wiseman in the deal, who is now a member of the Detroit Pistons where he can grow and develop his game to new heights.

While it was a solid move for the Dubs, it was also a brutal reminder of what a failure the Wiseman pick was for them. They picked him up with the second overall pick in 2020, over Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, and others.

But after saying goodbye to Wiseman this week, Warriors GM Bob Myers didn't throw his former young player under the bus. Instead, during his annual press conference, he wished Wiseman well and recognized his potential.

“Tough move to make," said Myers. "He’s a great kid and he did everything we asked him to do.” Bob Myers said Gary Payton II will be evaluated in a month. He said Warriors hope to get him back "pre-playoffs."

Wiseman hasn't lived up to expectations so far, but it's not too late for him to turn it around and find his place in the league. In Detroit, he'll have a chance to do that on a young team built to develop talent.

Warriors Saved $131 Million With Wiseman Deal

The move wasn't just about trading away a disappointing player for the Warriors. It was also about saving millions of dollars in luxury tax.

"Golden State has the league’s second-biggest payroll, stands at 28-26 and is without Stephen Curry for the next few weeks at least," reported John Hollinger . "The Warriors will write a $130 million check to the league for this roster as things currently stand, and they also face a staggering luxury-tax bill next season if they keep the roster together... That, in turn, focuses attention on James Wiseman. He’s owed $9.6 million this year and $12.2 million next year, meaning that Detroit could trade for him without sending anything back. Such a transaction would save the Warriors about $51 million in salary and tax this year and an estimated $85 million in salary and tax next year; a total of $131 million in savings to dump a guy who rarely plays."

This isn't the end for James Wiseman. If he is given time and the chance to learn and make mistakes on the court, he can figure out how to be effective and use his skills to play his role to perfection.

For the Warriors, all they can do now is wait and see how far they can get when Stephen Curry finally comes back.

