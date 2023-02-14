Donovan Mitchell’s blunt take as he marches closer to breaking all-time franchise record

Donovan Mitchell is having an amazing time so far with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it might not be too long from now before his name gets entered into the franchise’s record books for his prolific outside shooting.

Mitchell is only several 3-point makes away from breaking and establishing a new Cavs all-time single-season record. He entered Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at home with 172 3-pointers made in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, thus far. That puts him at 32 threes away from tying JR Smith’s Cavs record of 204 made 3-pointers which the latter set in the 2015-16 campaign.

Prior to the Spurs game, Donovan Mitchell was reminded by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he is inevitably going to break Smith’s record based on his current pace, to which the Cavs superstar guard had an interesting response.

In the locker room the other night in New Orleans, I told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell that he was going to absolutely shatter the franchise’s single-season made 3-point record. And he responded with: “Gotta get my efficiency up tho. It’s been bad lately.”

Donovan Mitchell went to the Spurs game averaging 26.9 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and making 38.6 percent of his attempts from behind the arc — a solid mark, but apparently one that he’s still looking to improve on.

The Cavs don’t take a lot of threes this season, relatively speaking. They are just sub-20 in the NBA so far with a little over 30 attempts from deep per game, but they’re inside the top 15 in terms of 3-point percentage.

