Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosts Puppy Bowl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, The Cape Coral Animal Shelter had a big game of its own.

The shelter held its first-ever Puppy Bowl to raise awareness and help find forever homes for pets in need.

The shelter posted adorable videos of 40 puppies that will soon be up for adoption. They had a little field set up for the dogs and a referee, but the pups seemed to be playing by their own rules!

The shelter said the pups will be adoptable in the next few weeks. You can check their website for updates, but don’t forget about all the dogs and cats they have ready to meet you now.