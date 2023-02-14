Open in App
Angels infielder Luis Rengifo goes to arbitration with LA

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9u4C_0kmNJwr100

Luis Rengifo went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, requesting a raise from $730,000 to $2.3 million while the team argued for $2 million.

The infielder's case was heard by Jeanne Vonhof, Howard Edelman and Fredric Horowitz, and a decision is expected this week.

Rengifo set career bests last season with a .264 batting average, 17 homers and 52 RBIs. He walked 17 times in 511 plate appearances, at 3.3% the lowest percentage among qualified hitters.

Four other players have pending decisions: Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($11.9 million vs. $11.25 million), Tampa Bay relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000), and Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million).

Players and teams have split six decisions.

All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta, outfielder Kyle Tucker was beaten by Houston and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle.

Left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami, and reliever Jason Adam ($1,775,000 defeated Tampa Bay.

Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

