'A wonderful day’: Keys to Montclair’s Freed Slave House now in community’s hands

Friends of the Howe House , a coalition of community leaders hastily formed last fall when Montclair’s historic Freed Slave House was put up for sale by its private owner, gathered on Monday in front of the tiny wooden structure on Claremont Avenue to celebrate closing on the house.

“What a wonderful day,” said Roger Terry of Montclair’s NAACP Chapter, the third generation of his family to live in the town, which has a rich African American history.

That history was nearly erased several times over the nearly 200 years since 1833, when Major Nathaniel Crane, a descendent of Montclair’s founding Crane family, died and left the house and six acres to his former slave James Howe. Crane had freed Howe in 1817.

When the house’s owner, Bob Van Dyk, who owns the adjacent nursing home, put the house on Zillow with a $379,000 price tag and a call to “Investors ,” it stoked fears that the house would be bought by a developer. After the Friends group’s offer was beaten by a higher offer , "We thought all was lost, we were done,” said Kimberly Latortue, president of Friends of Howe House.

But thanks to a group of local “bridge-builders” who loaned the group the money to increase their offer, the house was saved . “It’s been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs,” she said. “It’s such a significant and important site to the community of Montclair and African Americans in New Jersey. It tells the story of the journey of African Americans in the U.S.”

Though the house will be occupied by a renter until February 2024, the group plans to begin then to restore it to how it appeared in the 1800s. Ultimately the Howe House will be an “educational center” where students can visit on field trips and seminars can be held.

“ It would be the first stop that any visitor to the state would make to find interesting, unique African American history,” Latortue said.

“So many artifacts related to Black people in the U.S. have been erased,” said Geoff Zylstra, a history professor at New York City College of Technology in Brooklyn, who is working with Friends of the Howe House. “ The fact that we now have this artifact related to Black history is amazing, it’s a gift, really.”

