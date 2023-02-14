Teen suspected in accidental shooting that wounded boy, 11: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An 11-year-old boy from East Chicago, Indiana has been hospitalized after being shot by another child Monday afternoon.

When police arrived at the home on Butternut Street at around 1:30 p.m., they found the 11-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. With him was the 14-year-old responsible, police said.

The victim was conscious when paramedics took him to a hospital in the Chicago area in serious but stable condition.

Police say it appears the shooting was an accident. The teen was evaluated at a hospital before officers took him to the police department.

Further details -- including where the gun came from – were not available.

