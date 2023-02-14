LeBron James Injury Update Before Monday's Game

Darvin Ham gave an injury update on LeBron James before Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they will remain without LeBron James, who has been ruled out for the third straight game with an ankle injury.

Before the Lakers play the Trail Blazers, head coach Darvin Ham gave an update on the four-time NBA Champion ( via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet ).

Trudell: "No LeBron tonight, but Darvin Ham is hopeful that he will be able to play on Wednesday against New Orleans."

James last played Tuesday when he broke the NBA's all-time scoring record (in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The 19-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest (while shooting 50.8% from the field).

Yet, the Lakers are just 26-31 in 57 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are 13-17 in 30 games on the road.

In December, James turned 38 years old, but he is still playing like a top-ten player in the world.

This is his 20th season in the NBA (fifth with the Lakers), and they have had an up-and-down tenure since he joined the franchise in the summer of 2018.

Last season, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons, but they also won the NBA Championship in 2020.