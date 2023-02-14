Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

LeBron James Injury Update Before Monday's Game

By Ben Stinar,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsiEU_0kmNAR0V00

Darvin Ham gave an injury update on LeBron James before Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they will remain without LeBron James, who has been ruled out for the third straight game with an ankle injury.

Before the Lakers play the Trail Blazers, head coach Darvin Ham gave an update on the four-time NBA Champion ( via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet ).

Trudell: "No LeBron tonight, but Darvin Ham is hopeful that he will be able to play on Wednesday against New Orleans."

James last played Tuesday when he broke the NBA's all-time scoring record (in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The 19-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest (while shooting 50.8% from the field).

Yet, the Lakers are just 26-31 in 57 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are 13-17 in 30 games on the road.

In December, James turned 38 years old, but he is still playing like a top-ten player in the world.

This is his 20th season in the NBA (fifth with the Lakers), and they have had an up-and-down tenure since he joined the franchise in the summer of 2018.

Last season, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons, but they also won the NBA Championship in 2020.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LeBron James' Dunk In Warriors-Lakers Game Is Going Viral
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
LeBron James Is 14 Games Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Anthony Davis Asked What He Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Bring To The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jayson Tatum Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Anthony Davis Is Now 13 Points Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
WATCH: James Harden And Dillon Brooks Get Into A Scuffle
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
John Collins' Injury Status For Cavs-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA53 minutes ago
Extraordinary News About Bronny James Reported On Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Eastern Conference Head Coach Fired
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Chicago Bulls Reportedly Signing Recent Indiana Pacers Player
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Kevin Love's Amazing Instagram Post At The Miami Heat's Facility
Miami, FL2 days ago
Should The Golden State Warriors Take A Chance On This Former Top-5 Recruit?
Orlando, FL2 days ago
BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign New Player
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Andrew Wiggins Before Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
BREAKING: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Signing Recent 1st Round Pick
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Washington Wizards To Sign Two-Way Player To Standard Contract
Washington, DC2 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers Released A Player On Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Top Landing Spots For Will Barton Following Buyout From Wizards
Washington, DC2 days ago
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Orlando Magic To Waive 2020 First-Round Pick
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Nuggets And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Reveals Insight Into His Relationship With Paul George
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Joel Embiid's Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Signing New Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy