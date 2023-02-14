The chips are down, but not out: Mikesell's finds a buyer for the brand

Mikesell's production will stay in the state after the 110-year-old brand sold to another Ohio potato chip company this week.

Officials at the Dayton-based company said in a news release on Feb. 1 they were putting the brand up for sale "as soon as possible."

On Monday, they announced that effective immediately Conn's Potato Chip Company will start making Mikesell's-branded snack foods at its Zanesville, Ohio, facility.

The licensing agreement will allow Conn's to use the same recipes to make the same products that have gained a following over more than a century, Conn's owner and president Jonathan George said in the release.

"This opportunity is a perfect fit with our processes and regional presence," he said.

Mikesell's is known for an array of snack foods, including its potato chips, pretzels, pork rinds and dips.

Mikesell's will continue to be sold in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.