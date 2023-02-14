Open in App
Cordova, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders advance to NW Regional with 77-9 win over Cordova

By Nick Griffin,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07w1fY_0kmN6yl300

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – After winning an area tournament title last week, the Good Hope Lady Raiders returned home Monday night to host a Sub-Regional matchup against Cordova. Good Hope scored early and often in a dominant, 77-9 performance against the Lady Blue Devils, knocking down 11 three-pointers in the process.

The Lady Raiders came out firing the first quarter. Three-pointers by Heather Tetro, Ivey Maddox and Bailey Tetro gave Good Hope a quick, 9-0 lead. Bailey Tetro converted an and-one play to make it 12-3 and two more three-pointers from Maddox and Rudi Derrick stretched the lead to 18-3 midway through the period. Maddox’s third trey of the night made it a 21-3 game and the Lady Raiders continued to pour it on. Good Hope was relentless on the defensive end, generating turnovers and easy baskets to add to its lead. Maddox laid in one more just before the end of the opening period to put the Lady Raiders in front 35-3 going into the second.

Maddox finished an and-one play at the line to make it 38-3 early in the second quarter and after Bailey Keef hit a pair of free throws, Heather Tetro buried a three to make it 43-3. Baskets by Jolee McHan and Maddox helped extend the lead to 49-3 later in the second. Following two more free throws from Johnson, McHan and Lexi Collins each scored in the final minute of the half to give Good Hope a commanding, 55-3 lead at the break.

Johnson scored inside and Heather Tetro nailed another three to make it a 60-4 game early in the third and Maddox’s sixth three-pointer of the game put the Lady Raiders ahead 63-4. Baskets from Bailey Tetro and Maddox made it 69-6 late in the third quarter and Heather Tetro laid one in just before the end of the period to make it a 71-6 game going into the fourth quarter.

With the clock running throughout the final frame, buckets from McHan, Collins and Lexi Marshall wrapped up an impressive, 77-9 victory for Good Hope.

Maddox led the way for the Lady Raiders with 27 points in the win. Bailey Tetro finished with 12 and Heather Tetro added 11.

With the win, Good Hope will now advance to play either West Limestone or Deshler at Wallace State in the Northwest Regional Tournament Saturday at either 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Other Sub-Regional scores:

Cold Springs 68 – Cornerstone 40

Addison 57 – Hubbertville 36

Holly Pond 64 – Lindsay Lane 37

Plainview 70 – Vinemont 31

East Limestone 61 – West Point 51

Clay-Chalkville 62 – Cullman 37

