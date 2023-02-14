Vote now: Who should be the Iowa high school team of the week? (Feb. 6-12)

View the original article to see embedded media.

By Barry Poe

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Feb. 6-12 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Grand View Christian boys basketball

The Thunder are one of two teams in Class 1A to finish the regular season unbeaten. A 59-50 win over Aplington-Parkersburg ran their record to 20-0.

North Linn boys basketball

The Lynx are the other Class 1A team to finish with an unblemished regular season mark. They will also take a 20-0 mark into the post-season.

Sioux Central boys basketball

The Rebels are one of two teams in Class 2A to go through the entire regular season without a loss. Jacob Hargens scored a combined 80 points in the last two games for the 21-0 squad.

Lake Mills boys basketball

The Bulldogs are the other Class 2A team that won all of their regular season games. A victory over a strong Mason City Newman squad capped a 21-0 campaign.

Pleasant Valley girls basketball

The Spartans rolled past Central DeWitt 75-44 to close the regular season with a 21-0 record. They are the only Class 5A team to enter the postseason undefeated.

Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball

The defending Class 3A state champions finished the regular season with a 21-0 record and easily outdistanced Eagle Grove in its first tournament game. Dating back to last season, the Midgets have won 36 consecutive games.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls basketball

It wasn’t easy, but the Rockets finished off a 21-0 regular season with victories over rival North Mahaska and Martensdale-St. Marys, a pair of ranked teams. Whitney Klyn surpassed 1,000 career points in the process.

Central Lyon girls basketball

The Lions weren’t able to play a couple of games because of bad weather, but they finished the regular season 19-0. Central Lyon was the Class 2A state runner-up last season.

West Fork girls basketball

The Warhawks are the only Class 1A girls team to go through the regular season without a setback. Saint Ansgar came within three points of West Fork, but other than that, it has blown out every other foe.

Des Moines North girls basketball

The Polar Bears have put together one of the best seasons in school history. They finished 18-3 in the regular season and won the Iowa Alliance Conference South

Division with a 10-0 record.

Grundy Center football

The Class A state champion Spartans received the National Football Foundation Hatchell Cup. The award recognizes Grundy Center as the top high school football team in the nation for excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

Bettendorf boys wrestling

The Class 3A fourth-ranked team qualified 14 wrestlers for this week’s state meet. That’s the most individual qualifiers for any team, regardless of class.

Don Bosco boys wrestling

The Class 1A top-ranked Dons will have 11 wrestlers competing in the state tournament. That includes defending champion Jared Thiry.

Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling

The Go-Hawks, ranked second in Class 3A, qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament. Two of those – Ryder Block and McCrae Hagarty – will be shooting for their third individual title.

Waukee boys swimming

The Warriors captured their third consecutive state team championship. Lance Swanepoel of Ankeny was named the IHSSCA Swimmer of the Year. Waukee racked up 304 points and West Des Moines Valley was a distant second with 214.