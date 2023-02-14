Prince Harry Terrified Royal Family Will Leak His 'Deepest Secrets' Out Of Revenge After Memoir Release

mega

Prince Harry boldly held nothing back when penning his bestselling memoir, but an insider claims he's now feeling a bit regretful for spilling so much tea.

While the monarchy hasn't commented on the surprising allegations the Duke of Sussex publicized, there have been countless reports about their anger over the situation, and one source says the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation.

"It wouldn't surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media," the source shared with Radar , noting there are staffers of The Firm who are determined to "discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he's stood up to them."

"Not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies," they added. "He knows this is classic palace damage control."

The book shaded nearly every one of Harry's relatives, but his brother Prince William , may have received the worst portrayal, as he claimed his older sibling pushed him during a fight they had over the Prince of Wales' distaste for Meghan Markle .

According to royal news correspondent Hilary Fordwich , publicizing their spats was the "final straw" for their relationship, while royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield explained to a news outlet that William just can't understand Harry's actions.

"He is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever. This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother… only heightened by a sense of betrayal," said Schofield. "The Prince of Wales has inherited his father's temper so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic because it does make him upset."

While Harry's family may want to get revenge of the father-of-two, doing so would just cause more drama ahead of King Charles ' coronation. At the moment, it's unclear if Harry, Meghan and their two kids will attend the event , which takes place on Saturday, May 6.