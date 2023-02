105.7 The Hawk

DWI crash knocks out power, closes Toms River, NJ road for 24 hours By Vin Ebenau, 10 days ago

By Vin Ebenau, 10 days ago

πŸš” Car crash in downtown Toms River closes road for the next 24 hours. πŸš” Bayville man charged after knocking down utility pole on Water ...