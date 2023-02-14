What Tyler Van Dyke Needs For A Bounce-Back 2023 Season: Former Hurricanes QB Weighs In

Former Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Malik Rosier describes what needs to happen for Tyler Van Dyke to have a big 2023 season.

The dip in form from Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke last season was one of the many factors that led to a disappointing 5-7 campaign.

After throwing for 2,931 yards, 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in a breakout 2021 season, Van Dyke threw for just 1,844 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs in 2022.

I don't put too much blame on Van Dyke for his regression. I believe he is talent enough to rebound from it. He was learning a new offense, playing behind a battered offensive line, and throwing to inconsistent wide receivers. He missed three full games and the majority of two others with a shoulder injury.

Miami is still looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Josh Gattis, so Van Dyke will be learning yet another new offense.

What will it take for Tyler to bounce back next season? On Monday's Locked On Canes, I asked for Miami quarterback Malik Rosier. To Rosier, Van Dyke's restoration has to start from within:

"Believing in himself. I think (Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts is probably the best testimony to that." Rosier suspects that Van Dyke might have let outside opinions from fans and media affect his confidence during his early struggles last year. "Everyone is gonna have an opinion of you," he said.

But to Rosier, the only opinions that matter are those of his coaches and himself. "At the end of the day, the offense has to run through you so you've gotta feel comfortable."

Rosier also wants Van Dyke to be able to voice his opinions with his coaches regarding which plays he feels comfortable running. There's no one-size-fits-all for designing and calling plays.

"The offensive coordinator should at least be able to hear him out and they should be able to talk through it."

Rosier, who played at Miami from 2015 - 2018, recalled Mark and Jon Richt seeking his input when they coached him at The U. Rosier hopes that whoever the next coordinator and quarterbacks coach are, they'll spend a lot of time with Van Dyke to maximize his strengths within the offense.

"If the quarterback coach can make Tyler feel comfortable throughout the season, I think they'll be fine."

Van Dyke should also benefit from Miami's revolution on the line of scrimmage. The Hurricanes have added former Alabama starting guard Javion Cohen and former UCF starting center Matt Lee . Neither of them have been credited with giving up a sack to this point in their careers. Miami have added five true freshmen, and five star prospects Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola both look ready to contribute in season one.

Miami could also use further reinforcements at wide receiver. The Hurricanes are in play for USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr and could try to get in the mix for additional options once the offensive coaching staff is settled.

