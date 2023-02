cvindependent.com

A Chemical Disaster in Ohio; CalFresh Benefits Will Soon Decrease–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Feb. 13, 2023 By Jimmy Boegle, 10 days ago

By Jimmy Boegle, 10 days ago

It’s been a weird week or so for news. I mean, the military is shooting down unidentified flying objects in various places … and they’re ...