Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews reveal son’s face for first time in Disney photo

By Andrew Crane,

10 days ago

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews took a trip to Disneyland immediately following Super Bowl 2023, and the couple shared a family photo that introduced the face of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III — their 2-month-old son — for the first time.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!” Mahomes and Matthews said in the caption of their joint Instagram post, with a heart emoji tacked to the end.

The family took the photo in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, where Mahomes even conducted a CNN interview earlier in the day. According to TMZ, the group of four were transported via car throughout the park , and TheDisneyBlog.com added that Mahomes’ “cavalcade” started around 1:30 p.m. local time and stretched from the “it’s a small world” attraction all the way to “Main Street, U.S.A.”

“Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland wrote in a press release .

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews revealed their son’s face for the first time.
Screengrab via Instagram
Patrick Mahomes was given a tour of Disneyland with his family after winning the Super Bowl.
Orange County Register via Getty Images

Mahomes and Matthews were married in March 2022 , and they welcomed “Bronze” eight months later . Though Mahomes tweeted a photo with most of his son’s body — along with a message that “Bronze” was born Nov. 28 and weighed seven pounds, eight ounces — the face hadn’t been revealed.

The couple’s daughter, Sterling, was born in February 2021 and turns 2-years-old next week.

CNN’s @JakeTapper speaks with two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/TanIrdDWvx

— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 14, 2023

It has been an eventual 24 hours for Mahomes, who guided the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in the last four years with a 38-35 victory over the Eagles on Sunday night. He then celebrated with a censor-filled postgame interview on Fox , alongside tight end Travis Kelce, before joining The Chainsmokers on stage at an afterparty hosted by the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

Mahomes also dealt with another injury scare . He aggravated a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter, causing him to limp to the sideline in pain. But the regular-season and Super Bowl MVP returned for the second half and helped the Chiefs score on every possession, finishing 21-for-27 and 182 yards with three touchdowns.

