Venice neighborhood group sues city over interim housing shelter

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A slow-growth Venice neighborhood group is suing the city of Los Angeles over the lease extension of an interim housing shelter on Sunset Avenue.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court by The Venice Stakeholders Association, claims the City Council's vote to extend the lease at the shelter should be voided because the city did not first obtain a Coastal Development Permit for the facility.

A representative for the city attorney's office declined to comment Monday, and a representative for Councilwoman Traci Park's office referred comment to the city attorney, citing the pending litigation.

The council voted 10-0 last November to extend the lease at the site through July.

The facility -- which has around 100 residents -- was the city's 10th "Bridge Home" facility that opened in 2018 under a three-year lease agreement between LA Metro and the city and is operated by People Assisting the Homeless.

