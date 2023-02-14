County rescinding burn ban Wednesday

(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Young County Commissioner’s Court voted Monday, Feb. 13 to rescind the outdoor burn ban, effective Wednesday, Feb. 15. The current ban was enacted Monday, Jan. 23.

The order bans the burning of trash or brush and open campfires. The order does not prohibit outdoor cooking in enclosed pits and was scheduled to be in place until Sunday, April 22. Commissioners unanimously approved lifting the ban Wednesday rather than Monday due to Tuesday's weather forecast which included wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.



Once the ban is lifted, those wishing to perform controlled burns are requested to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555 before any burning.



Commissioners also approved giving Young County Judge Win Graham the authority to end a burn ban without calling a meeting.



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wind speeds across the state are forecast to increase this week as a progressive pattern of cold front passages is expected to impact the state. Despite periods of increased winds, fuel moisture will remain near normal and will counter any fire weather that is associated with each front.

Recent rainfall has helped to increase dead fuel moisture across much of the state. Forecast rainfall will continue to keep the potential for wildfire activity low. Young County was listed to have moderate fire Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.



The order did not relate to burns conducted by a certified and insured prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048, Natural Resources Code, and meets the standards of Section 153.047, Natural Resources Code. It also did not relate to outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards under that code.