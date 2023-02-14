Open in App
Enumclaw, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officials investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound in Enumclaw

By Bridget Chavez,

10 days ago
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said it is handling the investigation as a suspicious death.

“We are handling this as a suspicious death just out of an abundance of caution and want to make sure that they’re being thorough in their investigation,” Sgt. Corbett Ford, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said.

Ford said that Washington State Patrol was flagged down in the area of 212th Avenue Southeast and Highway 164 by a white Dodge Ram truck.

The sheriff’s office is the lead on the investigation. Deputies are interviewing the man who was also in the truck but did not name that man as a suspect.

“There is an adult male being questioned or interviewed at this time, I don’t know what the relationship of that individual is to the truck or to the location here but they are talking to the individual,” Ford said.

Officials said they’re waiting for the medical examiner to determine an official cause and manner of death.

Officials added there is no ongoing threat to the public and are asking people to avoid the area while they process the scene.

