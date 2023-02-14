Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
Deseret News

Deseret News Week 26 high school star athletes of the week

By James Edward,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFy7i_0kmMj7Do00

Boys Basketball

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon (Jr.)

Defending 4A state champ Snow Canyon is riding a four-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season, and the emergence of junior Owen Mackay as one of the top players in the classification has been a big reason why.

In last week’s big 58-53 win over Dixie, Mackay led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. For the season he’s averaging 24.5 points and 8.9 rebounds.

“Owen is one of the most efficient players I’ve coached. He understands how to move without the ball in his hands. He is all about winning and he brings whatever we need from him whether it’s leadership, scoring, rebounding, and/or defending,” said Snow Canyon coach Doug Meacham.

As a sophomore last year Mackay averaged 13.0 ppg for the state champs and was named a Deseret News first team all-stater. He already has an offer to Utah Tech.

Girls Basketball

Kendra Kitchen, Davis (Jr.)

One of the catalysts to Davis’ perfect record in Region 1, and 17-1 record overall, has been Davis junior Kendra Kitchen .

So far this season she is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 3.6 blocks. Last week in the Darts’ 54-44 win over Syracuse she recorded her 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“Kendra is a competitor who has improved her overall game each year. She has worked extremely hard in the weight room and on the court to improve her weaknesses and to also refine her strengths. Kendra is durable and one of our best defensive players,” said Davis coach Anne Jones. “She is very skilled and can shoot the 3, can attack the basket from the perimeter or score on the block. She is one of our team captains this season and her leadership and example have inspired the rest of the team to be better each day. It’s fun to have a front row seat to watch her every day.”

Davis wraps up the season this week with games against Clearfield and Fremont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY9sJ_0kmMj7Do00
Provided by Millard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FisrG_0kmMj7Do00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXbwS_0kmMj7Do00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REzwM_0kmMj7Do00
Provided by Crimson Cliffs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbD8i_0kmMj7Do00
Provided by Snow Canyon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouuzD_0kmMj7Do00
Provided by Davis

Boys Swimming

Will Jones, St. Joseph (Sr.)

Will Jones wrapped up a tremendous high school career with an outstanding performance at the 3A state meet last week .

Jones won both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke at BYU, both in dominant fashion. In the backstroke he won by three seconds and in the medley he won by a whopping 18 seconds.

His time of 1:50.03 in the medley is the best in the entire state season and the third-best ever in Utah. He 100 back time of 49.37 is also the best in Utah this year and the third-best ever.

“The past few days I’ve been a bit sick, so I guess it could’ve gone better, but for the circumstances went well,” said Jones, who has signed to swim at the Naval Academy. “The culture they have in their swim team made me pretty excited.”

Girls Swimming

Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills (Fr.)

Desert Hills freshman Chesney Bonner made a hug splash in her first season swimming in high school.

At last weekend’s 4A state meet at BYU, Bonner won both the 100 butterfly (58.42) and 100 backstroke (58.99).

Her time in the 100 fly is the fourth-fastest in the entire state so far, and her 100 back time is the fifth-fastest.

“Chesney is a hard worker. She has drive and determination and trains hard to meet her goals both in the pool and out. She always comes to practice with a smile, is supportive of her teammates, and is never one to give up when the training gets tough,” said Desert Hills coach Kate Greenwood.

Bonner also swam a leg in two of Desert Hills’ runner-up relay teams at the 4A state meet.

Boys Wrestling

Sam Rasmussen, Millard (Jr.)

Millard junior Sam Rasmussen took another step last week at becoming one of the most decorated wrestlers in state history.

Rasmussen won all four of his matches by fall last weekend at the 2A state tournament in Richfield as he secured his third straight individual state title. He’ll have a chance to 4 for 4 next year for the Eagles.

Rasmussen finished the season with a 49-5 record.

“Sam is that athlete that every coach hopes for. Hhe is good person on and off the mat. He’s a 4.0 student, a great teammate, a good leader, he keeps everything fun and lighthearted. Helps bring underclassmen along and a great representation of Millard wrestling,” said Millard coach Brenden Turner.

Girls Wrestling

Anja Hansen, Crimson Cliffs (Sr.)

Anja Hansen won her 4A Divisional bracket at 125 pounds last weekend to secure a top seeding heading into this week’s 4A state tournament in Richfield.

The Crimson Cliffs senior won her semifinal by fall and then edged Mountain Crest’s Kaitlin Lofthouse, 7-6, in the championship match.

Hansen owns a 30-3 record heading into the state tournament this Friday and Saturday.

“The girl works harder than anyone in the room and is a professional. She exemplifies leadership, discipline and tact. I am extremely proud of Anja and excited to see her grow throughout her collegiate career,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Michael Bishop.

Hansen was a 4A runner-up a year ago at 115 pounds and she figures to be one of the top contenders once again. She’s signed to wrestle at Ottawa University in Arizona.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Utes’ men’s, women’s basketball teams enter big weekend amid adversity
Salt Lake City, UT23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why BYU is one of the unluckiest teams in college basketball
Provo, UT2 days ago
High school boys basketball 2A quarterfinal recap: No. 1 and No. 2 bow out as Parowan, Duchesne advance to semifinals
Duchesne, UT19 hours ago
High school girls basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap, top 4 seeds Ridgeline, Sky View, Snow Canyon, Green Canyon all advance
North Logan, UT17 hours ago
High school girls basketball: 2A quarterfinal recap, Draper APA’s Baldwin has historic night, all favored seeds advance to semifinals
Draper, UT12 hours ago
Another train derailed. This time it was in Nebraska, before Pete Buttigieg announced visit to Ohio crash site
Gothenburg, NE2 days ago
High school girls basketball: Morgan holds off LCA, Richfield pulls away
Morgan, UT17 hours ago
High school girls basketball: Corner Canyon outlasts Pleasant Grove, advances to second round
Pleasant Grove, UT2 days ago
‘Loony right’: Mitt Romney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for national divorce ‘insanity’
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
High school boys basketball: Summit Academy, Juab shake up the 3A bracket
Cedar City, UT21 hours ago
If you’re sick of the snow, hang in there. Utah’s not done yet
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
High school girls basketball: Timpanogos dominates second half, beats Woods Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Woods Cross, UT13 hours ago
Could March Madness get Utah Valley coach Mark Madsen dancing again?
Orem, UT1 day ago
Report: The Jazz will add two G Leaguers to the roster, including a former Utah high school star
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Injury bug bites: Both Utah basketball teams could be shorthanded for big weekend ahead
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Report: Quin Snyder could have a new job very soon
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Massive snowstorm hits the state; northbound I-15 closed near Nephi
Nephi, UT2 days ago
Predictions: How will Cougars fare in first year of Big 12 football?
Provo, UT1 day ago
Why impact of seniors Rudi Williams, Gideon George transcends what they did on the court
Provo, UT18 hours ago
High school boys basketball: Young stars help Orem hold off Highland
Orem, UT1 day ago
‘He’s been a great piece to our program’: How BYU’s Tredyn Christensen is quietly making an impact
Provo, UT22 hours ago
Utah women’s basketball: No. 8 Utes crush Cal to set up Saturday’s Pac-12 championship showdown with No. 3 Stanford
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
University of Utah announces $5M settlement for international student who was killed
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
3 keys to Utah’s 78-71 loss to No. 4 UCLA
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy