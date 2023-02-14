Jessie J Pens Moving Note as She Rocks Bare Baby Bump for Event
By Devon Forward,
10 days ago
The singer shared a graceful message about perseverance and hinted at new music.
Jessie J made her baby bump the star of the BRIT Awards , rocking a beautiful red outfit before sharing a touching message on social media.
The English songstress posted photos of herself matching the red carpet, wearing a red lace bodysuit with a big cutout the perfect size for her baby bump. She matched it with shiny red heels and an extravagantly textured red jacket.
Along with the red carpet images, Jessie J added a moving note in the caption about her musical journey: "The sweetest 8 year old boy beat me in a singing competition singing this song when I was 6 years old. I was heartbroken. But… You pushed me to work harder, I hope wherever you are, you are still singing this song and happy 🫂💃🏻."
She also added, "I went to have a good time and that’s what I did. Manifesting performing next year. 🔮 New music coming soon."
Jessie J announced her rainbow pregnancy on social media at the beginning of 2023, after opening up about a miscarriage the year earlier. She has not confirmed who the baby's father is, but she has been dating professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman since April 2022.
