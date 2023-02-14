Jessie J Pens Moving Note as She Rocks Bare Baby Bump for Event

The singer shared a graceful message about perseverance and hinted at new music.

Jessie J made her baby bump the star of the BRIT Awards , rocking a beautiful red outfit before sharing a touching message on social media.

The English songstress posted photos of herself matching the red carpet, wearing a red lace bodysuit with a big cutout the perfect size for her baby bump. She matched it with shiny red heels and an extravagantly textured red jacket.

Appropriately, she had Chris de Burgh 's song, "The Lady In Red," accompany the post, which you can view on Instagram here.

Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023, in London, England. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Along with the red carpet images, Jessie J added a moving note in the caption about her musical journey: "The sweetest 8 year old boy beat me in a singing competition singing this song when I was 6 years old. I was heartbroken. But… You pushed me to work harder, I hope wherever you are, you are still singing this song and happy 🫂💃🏻."

She also added, "I went to have a good time and that’s what I did. Manifesting performing next year. 🔮 New music coming soon."

Jessie J announced her rainbow pregnancy on social media at the beginning of 2023, after opening up about a miscarriage the year earlier. She has not confirmed who the baby's father is, but she has been dating professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman since April 2022.

The 34-year-old also revealed that she is having a boy in a video on Instagram a few days ago while sharing a bit of her upcoming song, "The Award Goes To."

She said of the song, "Since I wrote this song, every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one."

Fans are eager to listen to Jessie J's new music, and many continue congratulating the singer on her growing family .

While it remains unclear exactly how far along she is in her pregnancy , we wish her nothing but the best for the rest of the duration!

