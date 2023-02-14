Feds looking into United plane that dropped over 1,400 feet after takeoff in Hawaii in December

Federal investigators are reportedly looking into a United Airlines plane that dropped more than 1,400 feet after takeoff in Hawaii in December.

The plane reportedly dropped to within about 800 feet of the surface of the ocean after takeoff from Hawaii on Dec. 18, according to the Associated Press . The plane was a Boeing 777.

Data from the Flightradar24 tracking service found that the plane dropped 1,400 feet and climbed again soon after, according to the AP . The plane then went on to San Francisco.

No injuries were reported.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman on Monday told the AP that they are looking into the incident.

The incident reportedly has only become public knowledge because of a report that an aviation-industry publication, the Air Current, released about it, according to the AP .

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the incident was reported under a voluntary safety-reporting program by crewmembers of United. The FAA reportedly reviewed the incident but did not provide any additional information.

United said that they worked with the FAA as well as the pilots’ union over the investigation. The investigation reportedly led to additional training for two pilots, according to the AP . The training is said to be still ongoing.

No information has been released about why the pilots chose to continue to fly to San Francisco rather than return to Hawaii, according to the AP .