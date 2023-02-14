Who Does Zach Shallcross Pick on 'The Bachelor' 2023?

Major 'Bachelor' spoilers right this way!

Zach Shallcross ' season of The Bachelor started with a fizzle with some fans even going so far as to call him the "Boring Bachelor" on social media—something he's done nothing to live down so far.

It was no surprise when producers announced the 26-year-old former football player as the show's next star. After Clayton Echard 's over-the-top, drama-filled season in 2022, they likely thought the handsome-yet-mild-mannered hunk who self-eliminated from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey 's season of The Bachelorette might bring the focus back to finding love, not drama—if that's what anyone still thinks the show is about.

“I was pinching myself thinking why are they even asking me,” Zach told Parade just days before the season premiere. “It took a lot of deliberation and talking with my family —is this something I want to be a part of again?”

Zach said he didn't want the "typical drama that is forced." Instead, he said fans could expect, "real life drama, if that makes any sense.” So far, we haven't seen much of any kind of drama. At the first hint of a feud between country nepo baby and influencer Christina Mandrell and savvy entrepreneur Brianna Thorbourne , he sent both women packing in week 3. Come on, Zach! Bring on the catfights and drama! You know that's what producers—and fans—look forward to every season.

When deciding whether to continue his Bachelor journey, he noted, “It really came down to, I know what I want. I know that I want to settle down and find my forever person, the person to share life with. I’ll do it with the show or without the show—to me it doesn’t matter. It ended up being on the show. You can’t turn down an opportunity like that.”

You can't argue with that, but maybe he could have a found a more exciting way to get to the goal line.

It may seem pretty early in the season to predict, but we've been following The Bachelor for years and know the show's formula pretty well. Plus, we've been combing the internet for every spoiler about who Zach picks on the Season 27 of The Bachelor. (Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD !!!)

If you do not want to know who Zach picks, stop scrolling now!

Related: Who 'Bachelor' Fans Believe Producers Have Already Picked as the Next Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who does Zach Shallcross pick on The Bachelor 2023?

Kaity Biggar

Well before the first rose was handed out, TV guru Reality Steve narrowed the finalists down to three . He soon followed up his prediction with a countdown to the final rose ceremony. And after that spontaneous overnight date in episode 3, we can say with confidence that Kaity Biggar is the winner of The Bachelor season 27 . The 27-year-old travel nurse from Kington, Ontario hit it off with Zach from the start. As the weeks passed, it seemed the two of them were making a real connection so it was no surprise when she made it to the final 3 and ultimately got his final rose.

Related: Who Is The Bachelor Season 26 Contestant Rachel Recchia? Meet Clayton Echard's High-Flying Potential Soulmate!

Who was in Zach's top 3 on The Bachelor Season 27?

As the weeks progressed, Zach swiftly narrowed the field to his final three: Kaity, Gabi and Ariel, according to Reality Steve . Ariel seems to have been eliminated early, but deciding between Kaity and Gabi was Zach's toughest test of the season.

Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor Eliminations By Week

Week 1 Bachelor Eliminations

Rebecca "Becca" Serrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Burbank, California

Job: Nursing Student

Cara Ammon

Age: 27

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Corporate Recruiter

Holland Parsons

Age: 24

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Job: Insurance Marketer

Lekha Ravi

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Job: Financial Advisor

Madison Johnson

Age: 26

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Job: Business Owner

Olivia Lewis

Age: 24

Hometown: Churchville, New York

Job: Patient Care Technician



Olivia Miller

Age: 25

Hometown: Delphos, Ohio

Job: Stylist



Sonia Sharma

Age: 29

Hometown: Jericho, New York

Job: Project Manager



Vanessa Dinh

Age: 23

Hometown: Farmington Hills, Michigan

Job: Restaurant Marketer



Viktoria Eichner

Age: 27

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

Job: Nanny

Week 2 Bachelor Eliminations

Cat Carter Wong

Age: 26

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Dancer

Kimberly Gutierrez

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Hospitality manager

Victoria Jameson

Age: 30

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: Makeup Artist

Week 3 Bachelor Eliminations

Brianna Thorbourne

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Bailey Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Christina Mandrell

Age: 26

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Week 4 Bachelor Eliminations

Anastasia Keramidas

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Genevie Mayo

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Davia Bunch

Job: 25

Hometown: Roebuck, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Week 5 Bachelor Eliminations

Aly Jacobs

Age: 26

Hometown: Smyrna, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Kylee Russell

Age: 25

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Mercedes Northup

Age: 24

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Nonprofit Owner

Week 6 Bachelor Eliminations

Jess Girod

Age: 23

Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Week 7 Bachelor Eliminations

Brooklyn Willie

Age: 25

Hometown: Mineola, Texas

Job: Rodeo Racer

Katherine Izzo

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Greer Blitzer

Age: 24

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Week 8 Bachelor Eliminations

Charity Lawson

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapis

Week 9 Bachelor Eliminations

Ariel Frenkel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Gabi Elnicki

Age: 25

Job: Account Executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Who wins The Bachelor Season 27

Kaity Biggar

The 27-year-old travel nurse from Kington, Ontario, hit it off with Zach from the start. She got the first overnight stay with Zach in week 3—much to the annoyance of the other women in the bachelor mansion. As the weeks passed, it seemed the two of them were getting closer and closer so it was no surprise when she made it to the final 3 and then ultimately got his final rose.

Who got Zach's first impression rose of The Bachelor Season 27?

We didn't need Reality Steve to tell us who got the first impression rose: Brianna Thorbourne claimed the rose during the live after the final rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise .

In a new twist for The Bachelor , America, not Zach, got to decide who would receive the first rose. Fans cast their votes via tweets and decided Brianna, the Polaroid snapper, was the winner.

Zach gave Brianna the rose and hugged her with delight. It meant she would be “safe” on The Bachelor ’s premiere.

So, is Zach from The Bachelor Season 27 engaged?

At this point, we say, YES! There are competing predictions about whether he's engaged to Kaity or Gabi, but we're solidly in Team Kaity. Reality Steve says with authority that Kaity and Zach are currently living in the same town so that seems to seal the deal.

Next, Who Won Bachelor in Paradise Season 7—And What Happened to Everyone Else? Catch Up on All the Drama Here!