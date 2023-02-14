Gov. Youngkin approves $2 million for SWVA addiction recovery facility

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va (WJHL) — A planned addiction recovery facility in Dickenson County will see a $2 million loan from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the funding on Monday.

A release from Youngkin’s office said the loan comes from the Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) and was critical in filling the project’s gap in finances, which ultimately led to approval to move forward with the plans.

The upcoming facility will be named Wildwood Recovery Center and will be located in the Town of Clintwood, the release said. The center will be able to treat 96 patients simultaneously with in-patient options among six 1,900-sq ft. dormitories.

“Comprehensive treatment services should be readily accessible to all Virginians. I am pleased to see that this need is being fulfilled in the Southwestern part of the state,” said Youngkin. “This new facility will provide necessary treatments for Virginians for years to come. This is another step forward for our ‘Right Help, Right Now’ initiative goals.”

In addition to treating Southwest Virginia residents battling addiction, the upcoming center will create 52 new full-time jobs with benefits, according to the release.

The Wildwood Recovery Center plans to host a grand opening in September.

