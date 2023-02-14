Tyler elementary students have Valentine’s Day celebration with senior citizens at The Hamptons

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Students from Grace Community School made new friends at The Hamptons Senior Living Community on Monday.

Elementary students sang Valentine’s Day-themed songs and had reading time with the seniors. Many sweet memories were made right before the holiday.

“It is wonderful. It’s amazing to see these children and what they can do,” said Thelma Childs, who lives at The Hamptons.

Students said they also had a fun day.

“I love coming to visit our friends at The Hamptons,” said Rylin Voit, an elementary student.

Residents from The Hamptons said they will visit Grace this week to read more books with the children.



