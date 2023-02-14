Open in App
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler elementary students have Valentine’s Day celebration with senior citizens at The Hamptons

By Cynthia Miranda,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNgwE_0kmMfGVc00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Students from Grace Community School made new friends at The Hamptons Senior Living Community on Monday.

Elementary students sang Valentine’s Day-themed songs and had reading time with the seniors. Many sweet memories were made right before the holiday.

Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week

“It is wonderful. It’s amazing to see these children and what they can do,” said Thelma Childs, who lives at The Hamptons.

Students said they also had a fun day.

“I love coming to visit our friends at The Hamptons,” said Rylin Voit, an elementary student.

Residents from The Hamptons said they will visit Grace this week to read more books with the children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kmMfGVc00


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

