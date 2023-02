New Kensington native and wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs Skyy Moore scored his first NFL touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

Moore played at Shady Side Academy and was the Chiefs second round pick in the NFL Draft last spring out of Western Michigan.

On the Today Show Monday, Moore talked about the realization of a dream and something that his mother predicted 12 years ago when she posted a picture and said “an NFL player in the making.”

“I don’t even remember even seeing that post, that’s just my mom always having that belief in me at a young age, once I told her what I wanted to do,” Moore said on the Today Show. “She always held me accountable and always believed in me.”

Moore is only 22. He declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season at Western Michigan.

Now, he’s enjoying a dream finish to his rookie season.

