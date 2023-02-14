Open in App
Shots fired at MSU, students instructed to secure in place

By Wells Foster,

10 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police are warning all MSU students on or near the East Lansing campus to secure in place.

MSUPD says shots have been fired on campus near Berkey Hall and that there is an ongoing incident.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

