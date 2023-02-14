Pedestrian struck by MBTA commuter rail in Natick

Police responded to the commuter rail line in Natick Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a train, according to Transit Police.

Officials announced a series of delays and train cancellations as a result of the incident in both directions of travel along the Worcester/Framingham line.

There is no word on how serious the injuries sustained are. Boston 25 has reached out for additional information.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

