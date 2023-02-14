Open in App
Natick, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck by MBTA commuter rail in Natick

By Lindsey Thorpe,

10 days ago
Police responded to the commuter rail line in Natick Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a train, according to Transit Police.

Officials announced a series of delays and train cancellations as a result of the incident in both directions of travel along the Worcester/Framingham line.

There is no word on how serious the injuries sustained are. Boston 25 has reached out for additional information.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

