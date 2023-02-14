Motorcycle lost in Norfolk garage fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A motorcycle was totally destroyed after gasoline accidentally ignited a heater in a Norfolk garage.

According to a press release by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, firefighters were paged at 4:45 p.m. for a motorcycle on fire inside the garage. Once on the scene, it took the 18 responding firefighters only about 10 minutes to put the fire out and another 20 minutes to overhaul the structure.

The cause of the fire is considered to be accidental, according to the release. The occupant of the property was working on the motorcycle when gasoline accidentally spilled near a heater. No one was injured in the fire and the property sustained little damage.

The Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Public Power District and Black Hills Energy assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

