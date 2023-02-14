Change location
See more from this location?
Hawaii State
fox13memphis.com
Feds looking into United plane that dropped over 1,400 feet after takeoff in Hawaii in December
By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,10 days ago
By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,10 days ago
Federal investigators are reportedly looking into a United Airlines plane that dropped more than 1,400 feet after takeoff in Hawaii in December. The plane reportedly...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0