Inroads to Opportunities Gets a Much Needed Upgrade to Expand Services for Individuals with Disabilities

Roselle, NJ – On February 7, Inroads to Opportunities, a non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities in Union County, unveiled its first-ever LULA (Limited Use Limited Access) Lift.

Inroads to Opportunities, which already provides many services for adults with disabilities, will now be expanding those services thanks to recent renovations, including the LULA Lift. Programming such as social skills development, group activities and special events will now be held in its newly renovated second floor multipurpose space that can accommodate larger groups of individuals.

“In order to make this great space accessible to individuals with mobility issues, we have embarked on a costly but much needed LULA (Limited Use Limited Access) lift installation to make sure everyone can take advantage of all Inroads to Opportunities has to offer. Safety is our number one priority and the LULA lift and new fire-rated steps to the second floor are essential to ensure facilities are accessible, inclusive and safe.” Michele Ford, Inroads to Opportunities’ President & CEO, said.

The LULA lift, fire-rate steps and overall renovations were funded in part by the generosity of Columbia Bank Foundation and other corporate sponsors.

To learn more about Inroads to Opportunities, and the services they provide, click her.
















